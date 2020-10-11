The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are both dealing with two positive COVID-19 tests within their organizations. A practice squad player for the Bears and a strength and conditioning coach for the Chiefs both have the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing," Schefter announced on Twitter, Saturday.

The new positive tests come after a turbulent week for the NFL, COVID-19-wise. Both the Titans and Patriots had coronavirus issues of their own. Patriots star cornerback Jason McCourty criticized the league for their handling of the pandemic, going as far as to say they don't care about player safety.

"I think outside of here, the people that don't have to walk in our building -- whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA -- they don't care," McCourty said. "For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety, it is about, 'What can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games?' I think what I kind of learned personally throughout this situation is it is going to be up to us as individuals in this building to just really take care of one another."

The Patriots played the Chiefs, Monday night.