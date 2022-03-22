Look what Lil Baby has gotten himself into this time... After Jayda Cheaves effectively announced to the world that she was "finally moving on" and dumping the Atlanta-based rapper after countless cheating allegations, Lil Baby has found himself in the middle of a rough spot after being exposed by not one, but two of Chief Keef's children's mothers.

First, Slim Danger, the mother of Chief Keef's son Zinc, took to TikTok and said that Lil Baby didn't pay her full "hush money" fee before claiming that they had a sexual relationship. She has previously also accused Lil Durk and Tristan Thompson of paying her to get abortions.

Then, Simone Shontell, another one of Chief Keef's children's mothers, claimed that Slim Danger was copying her and shared direct messages she allegedly received from Lil Baby, which seem pretty incriminating. In the messages, Baby asks Simone to "pull up" after learning that they're in the same city. She also shared receipts from her recent Instagram Stories, showing that Baby watched her latest post, as well as rapper Zoey Dollaz.

"I don't gotta sneak and do anything," she said. "Everybody knows how I am. He doesn't care guys. Neither will he check me."

Simone also said that Slim Danger is watching her closely, saying, "@slimdanger back. Always wanna claim to f*ck with a n***a after me but don't ever have receipts."

