Chief Keef is one of the most influential artists of the last decade and his fans are always looking forward to his next moves whether they be in music or even fashion. On his Glo Gang website, Chief Keef has delivered a ton of Glory Boyz merch over the years, and now, he is getting into the sneaker game thanks to what has been dubbed the "Glory 1's." In the images below, you can see that the shoe bears resemblance to the infamous Nike Air Force 1 Low although instead of a swoosh, we get the words "Glory" and "Boyz" written on the side.

Yesterday, Keef released the "Glory 1's" in two iconic colorways: all-white and all-black. In the end, the white sneakers sold out instantly, all while adult sizes of the black shoe sold out as well. If you are interested in the black pair, you can cop them in kid's sizes, for $225 USD.

Needless to say, Chief Keef's very first foray into sneakers has actually worked out quite well for him and it will be interesting to see if he decided to come through with any more colorways in the near future.

Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments below.

Image via Chief Keef

Image via Chief Keef