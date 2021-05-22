She lit up social media when she insisted that Odell Beckham Jr. asked her to defecate on him during sex, and Slim Danger is upping the ante with her latest set of revelations. She's known as both a porn star and Chief Keef's baby mama, but her antics have often captured the attention of social media. Recently, Slim Danger sat down for an interview with blogger Tasha K, and during their chat, Slim listed off men in the industry that she's allegedly had sexual encounters with.

Tasha asked her about the number of artists she hooked up with before Keef. "I wasn't with many," said Slim before admitting that her involvement with rappers increased after she was with Chief Keef. She claimed that she was seeing Keef and Drake's partner and producer Noah "40" Shebib. Slim was asked how she got herself mixed into celebrity circles and she shared that she got her start as a porn star. Over on Instagram, Slim Danger would contact rappers and other celebrities and soon, they were responding to her messages.

"From Chief Keef it went to Waka Flocka," said Slim. "It was DaBaby, Lil Durk..." Then, she talked about the TikTok where she and Celina Powell named off men in the industry that they allegedly slept with. Slim said she was once pregnant by Lil Durk but decided to get an abortion. "They pay good money," she added before claiming that Durk gave her her $15K to end her pregnancy. "They have to pay to have sex with me and other things."

Slim then detailed the type of sex work she offers, including the "girlfriend experience." Tasha kept prodding to find out who was in Slim Danger's DMs and she replied, "You name 'em, they was in the DMs." The person Slim said she was most shocked to see was Tristan Thompson at the beginning of March.

"This is what he does, he sends hearts in the DMs," she said. "I send him a video of me squirting... I gave him my number. He text me. Flew me out. Bam. And that was like, $25K." She also claimed that Chief Keef isn't an active father in their child's life but he makes sure to send her $1,700 check a month. Slim also doesn't know how many kids he has and guessed that her son may be the rapper's sixth or seventh child.

You can check out the episode below and tap in to watch Slim Danger around the 50-minute mark.