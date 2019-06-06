We've learned a lot about Chief Keef through his child support battles, which have seen the Chicago rapper fighting his children's mothers in court for what seems like forever at this point. At the end of last year, Erica Early, one of his children's mothers, was on a mission to get him jailed for ignoring his payments, and now, she's making further claims by saying that in total, Keef has kept half a million dollars from her in back child support payments. Latest news from The Blast proves that this baby mama is NOT playing any games when it comes to that half a mill, and she's now reportedly added Glory Boyz Entertainment to her battle with her Keef.

For those that don't know, Glory Boyz is the music label Keef launched which he uses to release his albums. Early is now adding the company to her legal battle with Keef to determine if she can seize any of his income from the label and collect on the alleged $471,910 owed in back support.

43-year-old Early had a daughter with the 23-year-old rapper back in 2013, and she proceeded to sue Keef for paternity and support months after the child was born. A judge ordered him to pay $2,500 a month in support but she got the amount raised later to $10,713 a month. Keef refused to make his monthly support payments and now owes $471,910 (plus interest). Early has demanded that a judge make him appear in court to explain why he is in contempt of court, and the hearing has been set for later this month. The rapper, who has admitted to having nine children, from nine different women, has yet to respond to the deadbeat dad claims.