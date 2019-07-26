Chief Keef Unleashes New Project "The Leek Vol. 8"

Chief Keef is one artist you could always count on for new music. Although he maintains a relatively low profile, he's actually one of the most prolific artists of our time. He quietly released both The Leek Vol. 7 and GloToven with Zaytoven earlier this year. Without much of a heads up, the eighth installment of The Leek series arrived earlier today. His new project includes 12 tracks in total without a single feature in sight. The rapper's new project seems to be a little something to hold fans over until his next official project. He's been teasing Almighty So 2 for the past few months, although a release date hasn't been confirmed just yet.

Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Chief Keef and stream The Leek Vol. 7 below.