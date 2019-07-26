mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Unleashes New Project "The Leek Vol. 8"

Aron A.
July 25, 2019 20:31
399 Views
11
3
CoverCover

The Leek Vol. 8
Chief Keef

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Chief Keef is back with another installment in "The Leek" series.


Chief Keef is one artist you could always count on for new music. Although he maintains a relatively low profile, he's actually one of the most prolific artists of our time. He quietly released both The Leek Vol. 7 and GloToven with Zaytoven earlier this year. Without much of a heads up, the eighth installment of The Leek series arrived earlier today. His new project includes 12 tracks in total without a single feature in sight. The rapper's new project seems to be a little something to hold fans over until his next official project. He's been teasing Almighty So 2 for the past few months, although a release date hasn't been confirmed just yet. 

Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Chief Keef and stream The Leek Vol. 7 below. 

Chief Keef Mixtapes new project The Leek
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Chief Keef Unleashes New Project "The Leek Vol. 8"
11
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject