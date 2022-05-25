Chief Keef started trending on Twitter while hip hop fans debated who was the most influential rapper of the 2010s. While other artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, and more popped up, Chief Keef's name was unavoidable.

"Chief keef had 12 year old white kids wearing Gucci belts and true religion fits, don’t ask who the most influential rapper is," one user joked.



Image Via HNHH

Another expanded the credit to the Chicago drill scene as a whole: "I would not just give Chief Keef the credit. I would give the credit to the whole Chicago drill scene. They gave New York a new sound and other Countries have drill movements. Also, Chicago drill influenced production."

Chief Keef's career began to take off in the early 2010s with the release of several mixtapes, which spawned his first major hit, "I Don't Like." The track was famously remixed by Kanye West. His first studio album Finally Rich released in 2012 and featured the tracks "Love Sosa," "Hate Bein' Sober," and more.

Earlier this week, Big Sean also trended on Twitter as his fanbase argued whether he should be considered on the Mount Rushmore of rap for the same decade.

Check out more responses to Chief Keef's influence below.