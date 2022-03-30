NBA Youngboy is clearly picky with the artists he chooses to collaborate with. Over the years, the Baton Rouge rapper's recent string of projects has been largely featureless. However, he has worked on full bodies of work with artists like Rich The Kid, and most recently, DaBaby.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Youngboy and Chief Keef apparently worked on some new music in the past and in 2019, fans received "Fireman." It seems like the two have more music together in the vault. Fortunately, fans got a snippet of a collaboration that surfaced this week. Keef and Youngboy swap melodic bars over a guttural beat in the short clip but it looks like fans might never end up hearing the official song in its entirety.

Chief Keef responded to the leak with disapproval on social media, revealing that the song is nearly four years old. "This song from 2018 And I don’t like the song and I’m sure Lil folks don’t like it either,” he added.

Keef didn't elaborate any further on his working relationship with NBA Youngboy but we could imagine that the Baton Rouge star probably won't release the song without his collaborator's approval.

Chief Keef hasn't dropped a project since 2021's 4NEM but he is preparing to hit the stage at Smoker's Club Festival where he'll perform his debut album Finally Rich in its entirety for the 10 year anniversary.