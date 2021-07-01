Chief Keef has been around for the last decade, so it's astounding to consider that the influential Chicago rapper is only 25-years-old. Innovating the drill subgenre in Chicago, the "Don't Like" rapper has quieted down in recent years. He still releases several projects per year, but they mostly don't manage to create much buzz. This week, Sosa went viral though for showing off his Jeep Trackhawk, which has seemingly been customized with an engine that roars like a literal beast.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When you hear Chief Keef coming down the street, you'll likely be sure to do a double-take because the rapper is rolling around in a pretty unique whip. Showing off his Jeep Trackhawk on his Instagram Stories, Keef patted his car while the engine revved and made beastly noises. People are saying that his car sounds like a monster or an angry dog. Listen to the video below and let us know what you think it sounds like.

Recently, pop star Billie Eilish explained that Chief Keef is one of her favorite artists, revealing that he's a go-to choice whenever she goes to a karaoke spot. "I don’t even know if they have Chief Keef at karaoke bars, but I would request some Chief Keef," she said. Read more about that here.