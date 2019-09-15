Earlier this year, Chief Keef teased a collab with Lil Uzi Vert titled “Mooliani” that we’ve yet to hear, but it looks like that may finally be on the way. In a rare video interview with Kerwin Frost last week, Sosa revealed that he plans on releasing one of his collabs with Lil Uzi Vert soon.

"He want me to drop it. He told me to drop it. We gon' drop it soon," Keef revealed around the 7:20 mark. "So, we gotta figure it out and make sure everything is right, you know what I'm saying, on both sides." Continuing on, Chief Keef then admitted the two have multiple songs in the stash. “We got like three songs, four songs, not enough. It's more to make. It ain't the end of the world,” he added.

Sosa & Uzi have collaborated in the past on the track "Rollie." Back in April, Sosa teased the new collab, writing "Me and My brother coming real soon Hoes," he captioned a snippet of the track, which has yet to be released. It’s not confirmed, but the upcoming collab would probably appear on Chief Keef's forthcoming mixtape Almighty So 2, which is expected to be released soon.

Check out the full hour-long interview (below) and peep the Uzi talk around the 7:19 mark.