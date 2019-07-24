Late last year, court documents revealed that Chief Keef has nine babies by nine different women. In other words, he's a baby-making machine. The Chicago rapper hit his stride several years ago and he's still releasing tons of new music. However, it isn't hitting as hard as it used to. Keef needs a new smash if he wants to rise back to the top of the game. Thankfully, there are tons of little boys and girls that will be able to continue his legacy when he's gone and apparently, a tenth kid is on the way for the 23-year-old.



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By the age of 23, most people have zero kids. Chief Keef is about to have his tenth though if the rumors are to be believed. According to a number of gossip sites, and fans on Keef's subreddit page, the rapper is expecting a baby with Diamond Nicole, a popular YouTuber. There is a chance that the news is fake, especially considering people are running only off of a passing comment that was made by her ex-friend. On the phone with her former ally, Diamond Nicole's bud can be heard saying that the social media personality is pregnant with Keef's baby. When somebody allegedly slid in the rapper's DMs though, he wasn't sure what they were talking about.

In the video below, you can see an exchange that Chief Keef allegedly had with a fan where he is asked about his potential tenth child. He didn't seem to recognize his rumoured baby mama though, asking who Diamond Nicole is.

Do you think Keef is about to be a father again?