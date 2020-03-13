Chief Keef Returns With His Latest Single "Hood"

Even though Chief Keef just dropped off The GloFiles Vol. 6, there's been rumblings of Almighty So 2 coming soon. No official announcement has been made yet but Chief Keef has continued to flood the streets with new music with today's offering coming in the form of his latest single, "Hood." The rapper tackles an aggressive, high-energy production on his latest single as he shows his love for the hood, even though he's far away from it these days.

With the release of Chief Keef's GloFiles installment arriving just last week, and the release fo "Hood," maybe it's a good sign he'll be dropping even more music in the near future.

Peep his new single below and sound off with your thoughts on "Hood" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like goddamn Spider-Man

I failed that once, I'll try it again

You get killed for like five lil' bands

N***as swung on you and you grab his hands

