Can Chief Keef save us from World War 3? Twitter users certainly think so...

On Friday (February 25), the Chicago rapper's name started trending on Twitter and it's not because of his music. It's actually because, through no fault of his own, the internet decided to nominate him for World War 3, unanimously deciding to send the drill rapper to Ukraine to fight off Vladimir Putin and Russia's soldiers following this week's invasion of the country.

If you click into the "Chief Keef" trend on the social media platform, you will immediately notice a large number of memes and jokes suggesting that the rapper will be sent to Ukraine to help fight off an impending world war. Some cleverly edited photos actually show him in battle as fans are convinced that the Glo Gang general can save us from doom and terror.

The memes went viral enough for the 26-year-old rapper to catch onto the trend, joking that he's packing his bags and flying off to Ukraine.

"On the way to Ukraine," wrote Keef on Instagram alongside a gun emoji.





