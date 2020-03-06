mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Releases His 34th Mixtape "The GloFiles (Pt. 4)"

Alex Zidel
March 06, 2020 14:45
The GloFiles (Pt. 4)
Chief Keef

Chicago drill icon Chief Keef releases his brand new mixtape "The GloFiles (Pt. 4)" with twelve fresh songs.


All things considered, Chief Keef's artistic output has been insanely impressive. Based on how long he's been in the game, and the number of mixtapes this man has released, you would think that the Chicago rapper is a veteran. While he can be described as such, the 24-year-old is younger than most other established artists in his position, which is pretty special. Chief Keef has already achieved legend-status in his city, being respected for creating so many waves and inspiring the younger generation of rap with his unmatched style. The streets are eating again now with the release of The GloFiles (Pt. 4), his thirty-fourth mixtape.

Many of the songs on the fourth part of this series had previously been teased, including "OFF WIT HIS HEAD," which has been a longtime favourite among fans. Sosa takes this run fully solo, rapping over 808-heavy instrumentals with his war-ready flows.

Let us know what you think of the new mixtape in the comments.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Tracklist:

1. G Unit
2. Ignorant
3. MCM
4. Crazy
5. 4ever
6. OFF WIT HIS HEAD
7. Don't Wanna Be U
8. In It
9. Tomorrow
10. CUSSIN
11. Raw
12. NASCAR

