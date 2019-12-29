mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Proves He's The Quotable King On "Bang Bang" Off Dy Krazy's New Project

Noah C
December 29, 2019 12:47
7 Views
10
0
DY PRODUCTIONS LLC/KRAZY MOBDY PRODUCTIONS LLC/KRAZY MOB
DY PRODUCTIONS LLC/KRAZY MOB

Bang Bang
Dy Krazy Feat. Chief Keef

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chicago-natives link up.


When we have to select the most quotable lyrics for our song posts, it can be a challenge, either because none of the bars really stand out or because they all do. Chief Keef falls into the latter category. Upon first playing, "Bang Bang" off producer Dy Krazy's new project, it was clear that Keef's four opening bars would be chosen for the section below. They're clever, they're funny and they're structurally impressive. When you hear Keef rap them in his disaffected drawl, it's like the words are being wrapped around you in a dizzying display. It takes a moment to process how he just started off a verse that strong. 

However, you quickly realize that the whole track is teeming with memorable lines. "You a bozo that smoke bobo, I'm with gang, I'm sometimes dolo / In that four door, take a photo, send it to me, gotta go though" are bars that hit you just as hard as the ones highlighted below. It's not only the verses that are enjoyable, but also Keef's ad-lib filled chorus composed of skrts and bangs and mhms. 

Make sure to check out the rest of Dy Went Krazy, which is packed with features from Gunna, Yung Mal, G Herbo, Lil Durk and more. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a leader of some cheetahs and some lions and some eagles
My bitch mad 'cause I'm a reaper and a liar and a cheater
If you saw me as a creature, I'm a lion, not a zebra (Sos', baby)
Just jumped in a nine feeter, if not better, than it's even

Dy Krazy Chief Keef dy went krazy bang bang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef Proves He's The Quotable King On "Bang Bang" Off Dy Krazy's New Project
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject