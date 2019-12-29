Chief Keef Proves He's The Quotable King On "Bang Bang" Off Dy Krazy's New Project

When we have to select the most quotable lyrics for our song posts, it can be a challenge, either because none of the bars really stand out or because they all do. Chief Keef falls into the latter category. Upon first playing, "Bang Bang" off producer Dy Krazy's new project, it was clear that Keef's four opening bars would be chosen for the section below. They're clever, they're funny and they're structurally impressive. When you hear Keef rap them in his disaffected drawl, it's like the words are being wrapped around you in a dizzying display. It takes a moment to process how he just started off a verse that strong.

However, you quickly realize that the whole track is teeming with memorable lines. "You a bozo that smoke bobo, I'm with gang, I'm sometimes dolo / In that four door, take a photo, send it to me, gotta go though" are bars that hit you just as hard as the ones highlighted below. It's not only the verses that are enjoyable, but also Keef's ad-lib filled chorus composed of skrts and bangs and mhms.

Make sure to check out the rest of Dy Went Krazy, which is packed with features from Gunna, Yung Mal, G Herbo, Lil Durk and more.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a leader of some cheetahs and some lions and some eagles

My bitch mad 'cause I'm a reaper and a liar and a cheater

If you saw me as a creature, I'm a lion, not a zebra (Sos', baby)

Just jumped in a nine feeter, if not better, than it's even