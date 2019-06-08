This coming Monday, June 10th, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago will present Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the first museum exhibition devoted to the work of the iconic, genre-bending artist and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. Ahead of this, a new Box Logo from Supreme has just made its debut for the expo, sparking rumours of an Abloh/Supreme collab on the way.

In the photos, we see Chicago rapper, Chief Keef, rocking a classic, plain white tee with the novice box logo. Keef dons all his signature diamond chains, including his more recent “Hellcat” chain. The Box Logo maintains its normal shape and size, but its' classic red background has been replaced with the colors of the Pan-African flag — as the colors red, black and green run vertically down the front. There’s no news yet on when the tee will drop, but be sure to keep an eye out.

In other, Chief Keef related news, the "Hate Bein' Sober" rapper" has recently been exposed as owing his baby mama, Erica Early, a total of half a million dollars in back child support payments. And it's reported that Early will be coming for his music money, adding his music label, Glory Boyz Entertainment, to her battle with Keef.