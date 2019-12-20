Between A$AP Rocky, Chief Keef and Travis Scott, it seems like there's a lot of people in the world that aren't able to differentiate the three from each other. There have been cases where they've been falsely identified as each other in the past with clips of these instances going viral. It seems like this probably won't end anytime soon, either. Apparently, a "die-hard" A$AP Rocky fan was really trying to meet her idol but the problem is that she was begging to shake Chief Keef's hand.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Chief Keef performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles where A$AP Rocky served as a headliner. While Chief Keef handled his business and interacted with fans at the fest, there was one particular fan who was utterly convinced that he was A$AP Rocky. One girl is heard yelling 'A$AP' at Chief Keef before the camera spins around and she appears to be reaching in for a hug. "A$AP Rocky, please! Hi! Hi! So good to see you," she says to Chief Keef who's heard yelling, "So good to see you," from a distance. "Can I shake your hand? Please, dude?! A$AP, please?!"

After Chief Keef and his crew walked away, disappointment strikes and she sighs, "God damn" and blows a kiss to the camera. At this point, it's unclear if anyone ever told her that it was actually Chief Keef. If not, I hope this message finds you well.

Watch the clip around the 27:40 mark.