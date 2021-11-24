mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Goes Crazy On New Single "Tony Montana Flow"

Taylor McCloud
November 24, 2021 09:31
Tony Montana Flow
Chief Keef channeled his inner Scarface on this one.


While Chief Keef hasn't put out anything as iconic as "Don't Like" or "Faneto" in quite some time, the Chicago rapper has been releasing music at a high volume for the better part of a decade, and is one of the most important pioneers of the 2010s. 


His most recent single, "Tony Montana Flow," reportedly leaked about a year ago but yesterday (November 22), Chief Keef brought the record to digital streaming platforms in it's finalized form.

Rapping over heavy trap production accented by powerful horns, Sosa channels his inner Tony Montana and lets everybody know how he became his own kind of kingpin, and what he's prepared to do to keep that top spot. 

Quotable Lyrics
Just in case a opp see me be like 'there go Sosa'
Gotta lotta cops on me like 'let's go Sosa'
What the f*ck you was just doing up in Mexico Sosa

 Check out Chief Keef's "Tony Montana Flow" below and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

