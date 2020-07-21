mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Drops Off "Thought I Had One"

Aron A.
July 20, 2020 20:58
550 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Thought I Had One
Chief Keef

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chief Keef is back with more heat.


Without a major label backing him, Chief Keef has been one of the most prolific artists in the rap game over the past decade. He's released tons of mixtapes, singles, loose videos, and on top of that, tracks from his vault manage to leak online. He's embraced that, though, with his mixtape series, The Leek.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new song and video for his fans. The rapper dropped off "I Thought I Had One" today after teasing it over the past week. Over a sinister drill beat, the rapper rides the production with lavish flexes on his young boss status without much of a song structure to follow.

Hopefully, we get some new music from Chief Keef soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Ridin' like a player, b*tch, I used to do it careless
Rest of the gang blows up, young airheads
You can see me up in traffic
Chief Sosa bitch, I'm a young lucky bastard

Chief Keef
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  550
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chief Keef
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef Drops Off "Thought I Had One"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject