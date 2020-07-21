Chief Keef Drops Off "Thought I Had One"

Without a major label backing him, Chief Keef has been one of the most prolific artists in the rap game over the past decade. He's released tons of mixtapes, singles, loose videos, and on top of that, tracks from his vault manage to leak online. He's embraced that, though, with his mixtape series, The Leek.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new song and video for his fans. The rapper dropped off "I Thought I Had One" today after teasing it over the past week. Over a sinister drill beat, the rapper rides the production with lavish flexes on his young boss status without much of a song structure to follow.

Hopefully, we get some new music from Chief Keef soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin' like a player, b*tch, I used to do it careless

Rest of the gang blows up, young airheads

You can see me up in traffic

Chief Sosa bitch, I'm a young lucky bastard