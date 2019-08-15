mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Delivered A Genuine Anthem On "Love Sosa"

Mitch Findlay
August 15, 2019 12:25
Love Sosa
Chief Keef
Produced by Young Chop

Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" is one of this decade's hardest singles.


Even those on the fence about then-up-and-comer Chief Keef couldn't deny the sheer, unapologetic appeal of "Love Sosa." At once hard-hitting, menacing, and infectious, "Sosa" set Keef apart as one of the game's budding superstars. A pioneer of Chicago's drill movement, the Young Chop-produced single "Love Sosa" picked up where "I Don't Like" left off, retaining its predecessor's sheer machismo but adding a more accessible sense of melody. For many, "Love Sosa" marked an informal introduction to one of this past decade's most impactful movement, and thus, established a young Chicagoan as a stylistic father figure to countless bastard children.

Today, Chief Keef turns 24; one can only marvel at how influential he was in such a short time span, and with relatively little in the way of mainstream appeal. Yet many artists found themselves drawn in by Keef's visceral appeal, culminating in a notable contribution to one of Yeezus's highlights. And to think, some of that foundation was laid on this very single. Simple in nature, yet undeniable even today, Chief Keef and Young Chop created a monster with "Love Sosa."

Quotable Lyrics

Disrespect them O Boys
You won't speak again boy
Don't think that I'm playin' boy
No we don't use hands boy
No we don't do friends boy
Collect bands I'm a landlord

Chief Keef Young Chop tbt throwback drill birthday
