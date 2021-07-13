Chief Keef Comes Through With "The Talk"

At only 25, Chicago drill music pioneer Chief Keef feels like a veteran in the game. Such is the extent of his influence, which has come to impact an entire generation of young artists. Now, the young OG has come through with another new single, "The Talk," arriving complete with an intimidating video that harkens back to his roots.

Over an unsettling and urgent instrumental, Keef wastes little time in setting the tone. Lyrically, his gangland rhymes are as formidable as ever, unrelenting as he fires off extended verses. "Fuckin' with them hoes, you gon' get set up," he warns. "We got fifty pipes, we brought out the best ones / It's pigs in your farm pussy, Alabama / Baby Glock bit you like a fuckin' bed bug." Though he's not always recognized for his bar-spitting, Keef doesn't waste a moment on "The Talk," delivering a forceful performance that should please longtime fans of the Chi-town icon.

Check out Keef's latest now, and sound off if you'd welcome a new album from Sosa in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fuckin' with them hoes, you gon' get set up

We got fifty pipes, we brought out the best ones

It's pigs in your farm pussy, Alabama

Baby Glock bit you like a fuckin' bed bug