mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef Charges Up On "Hadouken"

Mitch Findlay
June 17, 2021 16:00
405 Views
10
3
Glo GangGlo Gang
Glo Gang

Hadouken
Chief Keef

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chief Keef channels the spirit of "Street Fighter" on his blistering new drop "Hadouken."


Despite his relative youth, Chief Keef still moves like a reclusive veteran, dropping music whenever he pleases with little to no rhyme or reason. Today, the drill music innovator has come through to deliver a new loosie, drawing inspiration from the classic Street Fighter franchise with "Hadouken." 

Though Keef has been known to experiment with a more melodic sound in some of his newer material, on this one, he returns to his formative roots. At over four minutes, Sosa gives himself ample space to fire off some bars, firing off taunts at his opponents while remaining thoroughly unapologetic in the process. "And in the stash it's an FN gotta make it in," he raps. "Pussy said he want some smoke better take it in / You in them Chiraq streets, better take it easy / I can never wear your chain boy it's too cheesy." 

Check out "Hadouken" now, and sound off if you're down to hear a new album from the Chicago legend. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And in the stash it's an FN gotta make it in 
Pussy said he wants some smoke better take it in 
You in them Chiraq streets, better take it easy
I can never wear your chain boy it's too cheesy

Chief Keef
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  405
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chief Keef
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef Charges Up On "Hadouken"
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject