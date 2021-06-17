Chief Keef Charges Up On "Hadouken"

Despite his relative youth, Chief Keef still moves like a reclusive veteran, dropping music whenever he pleases with little to no rhyme or reason. Today, the drill music innovator has come through to deliver a new loosie, drawing inspiration from the classic Street Fighter franchise with "Hadouken."

Though Keef has been known to experiment with a more melodic sound in some of his newer material, on this one, he returns to his formative roots. At over four minutes, Sosa gives himself ample space to fire off some bars, firing off taunts at his opponents while remaining thoroughly unapologetic in the process. "And in the stash it's an FN gotta make it in," he raps. "Pussy said he want some smoke better take it in / You in them Chiraq streets, better take it easy / I can never wear your chain boy it's too cheesy."

Check out "Hadouken" now, and sound off if you're down to hear a new album from the Chicago legend.

