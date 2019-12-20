A cause of death has still not been determined for 21-year-old Juice WRLD, who passed away after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. The rapper is said to have swallowed a bunch of painkillers after landing in an attempt to hide the pills from federal officers, which may have lead to a possible drug overdose. The late Chicagoan has been remembered by so many of his peers as a legend in the making, being praised by G Herbo as the "next Michael Jackson." We hadn't heard from one of the most influential men in his hometown until this week when Chief Keef finally broke his silence, explaining why he hadn't said much until then.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Taking to social media, the drill rapper eulogized Juice WRLD with a short post, noting that the two shared a mutual respect for one another. "I know I ain’t said non but juice knew I rocked w em," wrote the Glory Boy. "I ain’t gotta say much R.I.P shawty."

Chief Keef had a major impact on Juice WRLD. In several interviews, the "Lucid Dreams" singer named Keef as one of his biggest influences, describing him as his favorite artist. Fans were surprised it took such a long time for him to react to the news of his passing because of that fact.