Chief Keef, Ballout & Tadoe Unite For "On Gang"

The roster of artists under Chief Keef's Glo Gang banner embody very similar values to the famed Chicago spitter himself. Known for their saw bars about street life and violence, they actually live the type of life they rap about. Tray Savage, an artist signed to the Glory Boyz Entertainment label, was gunned down in a shooting on the southside of Chicago last summer.

On "On Gang," the selected members of the collective lament on lost ones and more, with Keef notably rhyming, "Rest in peace to Tray Savage, I’m tryna MAC something." The trio, who have recently united to from the "Glo Gang" supergroup, exchange gritty bars for nearly four minutes straight about their shared experiences growing up in tough Chicago neighborhoods.

Keef and Ballout do the most heavy-lifting on the track, with the former laying down at least three full verses and the latter clocking in at about two. The Glo Gang album is slated for a summertime release. Give "On Gang" a listen below and as usual, let us know what you think down in the comments!

Quotable Lyrics:

At the dinner table with the Glock up on a holster

Chopper from Iran, bitch, I be hangin’ with some soldiers

The blueface is the bread and the money machine the toaster

Ain’t used to wanna crease my shoes now I walk on the back of ’em