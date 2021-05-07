mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef, Ballout & Tadoe Unite For "On Gang"

Madusa S.
May 07, 2021 10:02
561 Views
11
1
Image via SpotifyImage via Spotify
Image via Spotify

On Gang
Chief Keef, Tadoe & Ballout

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It's a Glo Gang party.


The roster of artists under Chief Keef's Glo Gang banner embody very similar values to the famed Chicago spitter himself. Known for their saw bars about street life and violence, they actually live the type of life they rap about. Tray Savage, an artist signed to the Glory Boyz Entertainment label, was gunned down in a shooting on the southside of Chicago last summer.

On "On Gang," the selected members of the collective lament on lost ones and more, with Keef notably rhyming, "Rest in peace to Tray Savage, I’m tryna MAC something." The trio, who have recently united to from the "Glo Gang" supergroup, exchange gritty bars for nearly four minutes straight about their shared experiences growing up in tough Chicago neighborhoods.  

Keef and Ballout do the most heavy-lifting on the track, with the former laying down at least three full verses and the latter clocking in at about two. The Glo Gang album is slated for a summertime release. Give "On Gang" a listen below and as usual, let us know what you think down in the comments!  

Quotable Lyrics:

At the dinner table with the Glock up on a holster
Chopper from Iran, bitch, I be hangin’ with some soldiers
The blueface is the bread and the money machine the toaster
Ain’t used to wanna crease my shoes now I walk on the back of ’em

Chief Keef Tadoe Ballout
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef, Ballout & Tadoe Unite For "On Gang"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject