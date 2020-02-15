mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef & Zaytoven Team Up On "Shawty Say She Love / Colors"

Aron A.
February 14, 2020 20:45
Chief Keef & Zaytoven team up on this double whammy as the Chicago rapper teases "Almighty So 2."


Despite being in the game for nearly a decade and his sound influencing a whole new generation of rappers, Chief Keef's continuous quality output still makes him one of the most exciting rappers in the game. Today, the rapper came through with a surprise drop for his fans alongside Zaytoven on "Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors." The rapper delivered a visual to accompany the double whammy offering which are both produced by Zay. On the first half, Chief Keef's rapping with dizzying effect as he blends pop cultural references, humor and murderous imagery all into one. Chief Keef doesn't hit at the same caliber of energy on "Colors" but the rapper's still going in. Comparing his home to a casino and the size of his chopper to Cee-Lo.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
I get your folks wacked
Take 'em out like nose wax
Got the horses in my shit
Bitch thought it was Bojack
I got so much power
Think I can bring Ghost back
Oh you ain't know that?
Must be off the coke sack

