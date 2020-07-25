Chief Keef & Zaytoven Got Heavy Pockets On "Pants Sag"

Chief Keef has mastered the art of sagging his pants over the years. From the days of "I Don't Like," and even before that, the rapper's collection of designer belts has never actually been used practically but rather, for aesthetic purposes. Nonetheless, the rapper has broken down the art of sagging pants on the aptly titled, "Pants Sag."

Teaming up with Zaytoven, Chief Keef takes on a classic Gucci Mane cut for his latest single as he adds his twist to it. Chief Keef modernizes the Wilt Chamberlin 5 cut as he lists off the various reasons why his pants hang so low, namely an overload of cash in his pockets and various types of firearms that hang by his waist.

It's always hard for anyone to surpass the greatness of the original. Did Chief Keef do justice to Gucci Mane's "Pants Sag"? Sound off in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pants sag, pants sag, I'ma let my pants sag

I got too much jewlery on me, got too many shots on me

Pants sag, pants sag, damn, I got a stupid swag

If you let them get it first, up your cock, shoot it back

