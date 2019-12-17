Chief Keef & Tadoe Team Up On "One Mo"

Looking back at the decade, there's one person who doesn't appear to get the credit they deserve for their impact. Of course, that is Chief Keef as well as the other rappers who emerged alongside him when drill music first emerged. Although they might not be at the height of their careers as they once were, they've continued to keep the streets flooded with new music on a constant basis.

Tadoe is now back with his latest single, "One Mo" with Chief Keef. The two rappers continue to show that they have undeniable chemistry on wax over the heavy drill production. Along with a catchy hook, the two detail the lavish life as well as their own experiences dealing with the streets and the law.

Quotable Lyrics

Did an interview and I don't like no more cameras

Threw enough cash in, I don't like no more dances

SWAT done knocked my gate down, I need one more mansion

Money, want more engine, my shit throw tantrums



