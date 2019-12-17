mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef & Tadoe Team Up On "One Mo"

Aron A.
December 16, 2019 21:02
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

One Mo
Tadoe Feat. Chief Keef

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tadoe and Chief Keef unite on their new collaboration.


Looking back at the decade, there's one person who doesn't appear to get the credit they deserve for their impact. Of course, that is Chief Keef as well as the other rappers who emerged alongside him when drill music first emerged. Although they might not be at the height of their careers as they once were, they've continued to keep the streets flooded with new music on a constant basis.

Tadoe is now back with his latest single, "One Mo" with Chief Keef. The two rappers continue to show that they have undeniable chemistry on wax over the heavy drill production. Along with a catchy hook, the two detail the lavish life as well as their own experiences dealing with the streets and the law.

Quotable Lyrics
Did an interview and I don't like no more cameras
Threw enough cash in, I don't like no more dances
SWAT done knocked my gate down, I need one more mansion
Money, want more engine, my shit throw tantrums

Tadoe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tadoe Chief Keef
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef & Tadoe Team Up On "One Mo"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject