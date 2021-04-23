Earlier this year, Chief Keef had fans worried after posting an alarming Instagram story that revealed that the beloved Chicago rapper had been hospitalized. Although more information regarding his hospital visit in February never really surfaced, fans can let out a collective sigh because since then, he has shown love to Lil Yachty and, apparently, linked up with Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy.

In a new post to Soulja Boy's Instagram account, the two influential rappers — who have previously collaborated on songs like 2012 cuts "Ugly" and "Foreign Cars" — posed for a couple of flicks.

Soulja Boy shows love to Chief Keef by writing, "For life," which is immediately followed by a barrage of "100" emojis. In the pictures, both rappers can be seen laughing while hitting some of their signature poses. Due to Big Draco's minimal caption, the reason behind their reunion isn't clear, but fans of both artists can only hope that they have been working on new music.

Perhaps Soulja Boy will be following up the viral success of "She Make It Clap" with a new song with his frequent collaborator. If so, would you be excited to hear what Soulja Boy and Chief Keef would cook up in 2021?