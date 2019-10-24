mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef & RiFF RAFF Team Up With DJ Paul On "Floor Seats"

Aron A.
October 24, 2019 16:19
218 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Floor Seats
Chief Keef Feat. RiFF RAFF
Produced by DJ Paul

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The "Cuz My Gear" collaborators team up with Three 6 Mafia for their latest collab.


Every so often, RiFF RAFF comes out with some new music. He hasn't had the same momentum as he did years ago but his career has also been plagued by allegations of sexual assault, rape, and extortion. Oh, and there was that sex tape with Bella Elise Rose. However, he's still putting in work. The rapper has now teamed up with Chief Keef and DJ Paul for their latest collaboration, "FLOOR SEATS." Unfortunately, the thing with Chief Keef and RiFF RAFF is that they haven't been able to recreate the magic of "Cuz My Gear" -- a definitive banger for this decade. With DJ Paul on the production, Chief Keef and RiFF RAFF bounce bars off of each other.

Peep their new collaboration, "Floor Seats" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Might move to Orlando like Shaq
Pulled up to Outback in the matte black lac
Pull the red carpet out like Hollywood Access
All-all-all this fuckin' ice, y'all should call me 'treasure chest'

Chief Keef
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  218
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chief Keef RiFF RAFF DJ Paul
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chief Keef & RiFF RAFF Team Up With DJ Paul On "Floor Seats"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject