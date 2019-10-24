Chief Keef & RiFF RAFF Team Up With DJ Paul On "Floor Seats"

Every so often, RiFF RAFF comes out with some new music. He hasn't had the same momentum as he did years ago but his career has also been plagued by allegations of sexual assault, rape, and extortion. Oh, and there was that sex tape with Bella Elise Rose. However, he's still putting in work. The rapper has now teamed up with Chief Keef and DJ Paul for their latest collaboration, "FLOOR SEATS." Unfortunately, the thing with Chief Keef and RiFF RAFF is that they haven't been able to recreate the magic of "Cuz My Gear" -- a definitive banger for this decade. With DJ Paul on the production, Chief Keef and RiFF RAFF bounce bars off of each other.

Peep their new collaboration, "Floor Seats" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Might move to Orlando like Shaq

Pulled up to Outback in the matte black lac

Pull the red carpet out like Hollywood Access

All-all-all this fuckin' ice, y'all should call me 'treasure chest'

