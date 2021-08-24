Chief Keef & Mike Will Made-It Unite On "Harley Quinn"

Chief Keef and Mike Will Made-It's incredible track record continues with a brand new banger. This week, the trap producer and the drill pioneer connected for their new collaboration, "Harley Quinn." Delivering electrifying production with a menacing 808s, Chief Keef bringing us into his world, whether it's the abundance of women in his surroundings or the fact that his daughter keeps breaking off the heads off of her Barbie dolls.

Keef and Mike Will Made-It's creative prowess on wax has produced some massive hit records in the past. Since last year, they've been hinting at a joint project and then, slid through with records like "Bang Bang" and "Love Don't Live Here."

Peep the latest collab from Chief Keef and Mike Will Made-It. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I know they mad I'm livin', because they want me dead

Girly ass n***a, break you like a Barbie leg

Pussy ass boy, get that bitch a Barbie pen

You want gang up in your shit? Go have a party then