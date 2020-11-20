mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Flex On "Status"

Erika Marie
November 20, 2020 02:35
Status
Chief Keef & Mike Will Made It

The rapper-producer pair share the official version of the track that leaked months ago.


The elusive Chief Keef has re-emerged on Friday (November 20) with a collaborative single with Mike WiLL Made-It. It's been quite a year for joint albums as we've received projects from NBA YoungBoy and Rich The Kid, Chris Brown and Young Thug, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and many more mega-pairs of artists. According to Genius, Sosa and Mike WiLL Made-It are working on a collab of their own, but until we get more information on that one, the two artists have given us their single "Status."

If this track sounds familiar it's because it leaked a while ago, but it only officially hit streaming services today. If there is more music from these two on the horizon, we can't wait to hear what they've come up with. Mike WiLL Made-It recently shared his collab with Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy, so make sure to check that out after you stream "Status."

Quotable Lyrics

Been a bad boy, b*tch, I feel like Martin Lawrence
And I'm gettin' head in the foreign, where I'm goin' (Skrt)
Gettin' a massage in the foreign while drivin' (Skrt)
All black truck, that b*tch look like I'm hidin'
Took her to the hood and she mumbled, "n*gga savage" (Ayy)

Chief Keef Mike Will Made It
