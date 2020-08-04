mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chief Keef & Mac Miller Had Great Chemistry On "I Just Wanna"

Mitch Findlay
August 04, 2020 10:36
2015 FilmMagic
2015 FilmMagic

I Just Wanna
Chief Keef Feat. Mac Miller

Five years ago, Chief Keef and Mac Miller linked up for the elegant ode to inebriation "I Just Wanna."


Despite his relative youth, Chief Keef's prolific nature and widely influential sound catapulted him into OG status. It's a label that he's worn quite well, especially given how many new school rappers would likely name him as an inspiration. There's a reason for that; one does not simply gain such notoriety without having some hard-hitting music behind him. For Sosa, his studio albums served as a way to reach a wider audience, though that's not to say he sacrificed any of his stylistic integrity. Bang 3, Keef's second studio album, was released yesterday -- five years ago -- to critical acclaim. 

While there are plenty of highlight moments found throughout, it's hard not to gravitate toward his slick duet with the late Mac Miller, a somber ode to inebriation called "I Just Wanna." Set to the backdrop of an elegant piano loop, Keef and Mac trade lengthy verses highlighting their self-destructive yet clearly addictive lifestyles. Given what ultimately happened to Mac Miller, it can be slightly uncomfortable to hear him rap about such topics -- yet it remains an integral part of his artistry, and to erase that would be doing his legacy a disservice. Revisit "I Just Wanna" now, and be sure to show some love to Sosa's Bang 3 in the comment section. Do you remember when this one dropped five years ago?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Smoking ganja, counting commas
Fucking thotties, I probably fucked your momma
Rolling with my gunners, my gunners, they'll gun ya
If your dumbass try running, then them bullets run for ya

Chief Keef
Chief Keef Mac Miller bang 3
0 Comments
