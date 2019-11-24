Chief Keef & DaniLeigh Join Nimic Revenue On "Lifeline Reloaded"

This summer marked the arrival of Nimic Revenue's debut Lifeline effort, her first project to come off a then-newly-minted Def Jam deal. Now, the young upstart has quite literally doubled up as she takes the six-track on Lifeline and adds six more to the mix on her Lifeline Reloaded project.

“Whatever vibe you're feeling, I know Lifeline is going to touch you," Nimic previously said. "I’ve been super honest. I know it’s going to change my life, and I know it’s going to change [others, too]… I grew up never really having a lot of friends, and I know my music is going to bring me so much more than that. It’s going to bring me family, and I want to share my love with them, our love for music.”

This time around, Nimic also adds the voice of Chief Keef and DaniLeigh as featured vocals on the effort. Enjoy it in full below.