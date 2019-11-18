Chick-Fil-A arguably has one of the best chicken sandwiches in the game right now. While some might argue that the new sandwich from Popeyes trumps Chick-Fil-A's, there are many that are loyalty to the Atlanta-based chain. Unfortunately, they've also become known for their problematic stance against the LGBTQ community that has caused some to boycott them.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As Chick-Fil-A expands across America and internationally, Chick-Fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos announced that they've been taking a more progressive attitude towards the organizations they choose to donate to. Speaking to Bisnow, Tassapoulos revealed that won't be donating to charities that have taken visibly anti-LGBTQ stances. "There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are," Bisnow stated. "There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

This means that they won't be donating to Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home anymore. Those companies, in particular, have sparked backlash for their controversial takes on homosexuality.

Chick-fil-A Foundation has plans to donate $9M to organizations like Covenant House International, that focuses on fighting homelessness, and Junior Achievement USA in support of education. Additionally, they've pledged to donate $25K to local food banks in cities where they expand their chain.