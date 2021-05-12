This isn’t the best news for Chick-fil-A fans out there. The popular food chain announced on Wednesday that the company is facing a "shortage of select items,” including their sauces. As a result, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement. The chain said it's working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible, but no word yet when that'll be.

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

Luckily for Chick-fil-A, the company says it hasn't been affected by the chicken shortage. So you can still grab that chicken nugget on your way home, just be prepared for only one sauce cup for now. You can however purchase an 8 oz. bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce in retail stores like Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger if you really need it that badly.

Chick-fil-A currently has a banner up on its website and app with a short message regarding the sauce shortage. Hopefully this is only a temporary problem.

