WHJL news recently reported on an incredible story. A Tennessee Chick-Fil-A greeted its customers with a reminder of the meaning and significance of Memorial Day. Although the holiday grants citizens with a long weekend wherein many take up celebrations and parties, it does mean much more than a few days away from work duties. As such, the fast food restaurant located in Johnson City ensured to remind everyone of that.

Upon entering the Chick-Fil-A, customers immediately came in contact with a special area designated for Memorial Day in the West Market Street restaurant. The table was referred to as being the "Missing Man Table" and was set-up in remembrance of the missing comrades in arms. The table consisted of a number of purposely selected items which included a single red rose, a candle, Bible, and plate. There was also a small document that cited some kind words in honor of the fallen soldiers.

The National League of American Prisoners and Missing in South Asia, also known as the POW/MIA Families shared these words in relevance to the Memorial Day table set-up: "The single red rose reminds us of the lives of these Americans….and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers."

