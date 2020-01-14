The battle between Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes was one for the ages last year, with everybody rushing to test out the new chicken sandwich at the latter so they could finally determine a winner in the war. Everybody has their favorite but even if you deemed Popeyes the winner, you'll have trouble turning down this offer.

All fried chicken fans know that the classic chicken nuggets at Chick-Fil-A are pretty heavenly and, this month, the chain is allowing us to grab an order for the reasonable price of $0. If you don't have the official Chick-Fil-A app on your phone, you might want to get started on downloading that because you'll need it to redeem this offer. As reported by USA Today, anybody who creates a new account (or logs onto an existing account) on the app is in line to get a free eight-count chicken nugget order. If you're looking for a healthier option, you can substitute the nuggs for the brand new Kale Crunch Side.

With the app, you earn points every time you dine at Chick-Fil-A, allowing you to redeem more free food offers in the future. If you download it and create an account anytime between now and the end of January, you're due for a nice little treat. Who's giving this a try?



Alex Wong/Getty Images