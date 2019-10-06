Now that this entire Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A debate is complete, it's time for a new fast food argument. How about this: who has the slowest drive-thru times? On the way home from a late-party get-together with friends, we've all had a few cravings when driving by all the fast-food joints. Whether your vice is McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, or something else, sitting in line at the drive-thru can be a definite hassle. In the middle of the night, you can expect wait times to be a little longer than usual. There is usually a limited number of employees running the kitchen after hours so it makes sense. However, a study was recently conducted to show which restaurant has the absolute worst drive-thru response times and Chick-fil-A came out on top (or bottom?) of the competition.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

According to a poll conducted by QSR Magazine, drive-thru customers spend an average wait time of 255 seconds between the speaker and the food window. At Chick-fil-A though, the mean goes all the way up to 323 seconds. While that may not be that much longer, it was enough for the chain to earn themselves the worst ranking on the list of fast-food restaurants involved. According to the study, Chick-fil-A's long waits are not due to poor service or anything of the sort. It's honestly just because everybody is heading out to get some chicken.

McDonald's was the runner-up with a 284-second average while Dunkin' and Wendy's had the best times. What's your favorite fast-food chain?