Today is a day that we celebrate all the brave women and men that have risked their lives to protect our country. Veteran's Day is meant to give us time to reflect on how grateful we are to be living in a safe land, preceding Thanksgiving and allowing us a chance to give back to the veterans in our lives. Chick-Fil-A may have been closed yesterday to observe their weekly religious day off but they're back on today, serving some of the tastiest chicken on the market. According to Heavy, they're actually giving away a good number of meals for the holiday.

The most common offering for Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country today includes a free chicken sandwich if you have served in the military. In Atlanta, the chain will be giving out free meals between 5 pm and 8 pm tonight. The promotional deal changes per region so we advise you to check with your local restaurant to see what they're doing today.

If you're feeling more like a burrito, you're in luck because Chipotle also has some special offerings today. In honor of our nation's veterans, Chipotle is bringing back their Military Appreciation BOGO deal, giving you a free second burrito, bowl, or another item for free with the purchase of your first. All active duty, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired veterans apply for the promotion. All you need is a valid identification card.

Where are you headed for lunch?



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

[via]