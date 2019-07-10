Chicago's Jay2 Drops Off Bouncy New Single "Dedication"

Jay2 might not be the most familiar name out right now but it's only a matter of time until he begins to make serious noise. He's previously made appearances on Smino's blkswn and NOIR but he himself as yet to release a project. It's been a minute since we've heard some new music from him and now, he returns with his latest single, "Dedication."

With Monte Booker on the beat, Jay2 delivers a bouncy new single that's perfect for the summer vibes. The Zero Fatigue member's latest single finds him bouncing between his melodic side and rapping side while maneuvering his way through an electronic-hip-hop fusion provided by Booker. The single serves as Jay2's first single since "Liu Kang (Major Payne)" in 2017. It's a promising sign that we'll be hearing new music from him in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

She tryna read me like article

Take off your clothes, every particle

I don't get tired, that's zero

Put you on canvas, splash in that pussy

I'm Eddie Guerrero