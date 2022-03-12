mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chicago's Fat Money Teams Up With Cardo Got Wings For "Introskii"

Hayley Hynes
March 11, 2022 20:34
Fat Money aided Kanye West on his "DONDA 2" project.


Fat Money is likely flying high after receiving a co-sign from Pusha T on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast, and that feeling is only going to continue following the arrival of his latest single, "Introskii," which features production from none other than Cardo Got Wings.

When promoting the two-minute and 42-second long song on Instagram, Money teased that he and Cardo have a full project on the way, which sent his fans into a spiral of excitement after hearing how fire their first preview is.

"On God the coldest n*gga out the city," one fan said of Fat Money in the YouTube comments. "This one song harder than the whole Benny album honestly," another user chimed in.

As HipHopDX reports, last year, the Chicago-born recording artist shared Cinco De Money 6: The Last Dance mixtape, which included appearances from CEO Trayle and Calboy, who also hails from Chi-city.

Stream "Introskii" below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Fat Money and Cardo's upcoming joint project in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

This what the f*ck they was waitin' for 

All this fire, the f*ck I need Satan for?

They said he speakin' about it

Bitch you know who got it, the f*ck you debating for?

[Via]

