mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chicago Rapper SoloSam Releases New Single "Motorbike Freestyle"

Alex Zidel
July 28, 2021 15:51
95 Views
10
1
Steak Worldwide/SoloSamSteak Worldwide/SoloSam
Steak Worldwide/SoloSam

Motorbike Freestyle
SoloSam

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SoloSam returns with his latest single, "Motorbike Freestyle."


Chicago rapper SoloSam remains one of the most skilled storytellers on the underground scene, showing off his sharp flows over a mid-tempo beat for "Motorbike Freestyle."

The rapper has been rising up for the last few years, becoming a creative staple in Chicago's underground rap scene, always putting on for his city. Following the release of his latest single "Traffic Jam," SoloSam has released his new self-produced "Motorbike Freestyle." Much as the title suggests, the freestyle lacks a traditional song structure, placing a focus on the verses before introducing a simple hook, which repeats at the end of the record. The young rapper is definitely in his bag though.

SoloSam was previously featured as one of our artists to watch, and he continues to prove us right with each new release. His time is coming.

What do you think of "Motorbike Freestyle?"

Quotable Lyrics:

We are not the same, check the frame, I'm an XL
When I put my spread to the sheet, watch me Excel
N***as cannot breathe in my heat, I just exhale
What it's like to take an L? Ask how my ex feel

SoloSam
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  95
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SoloSam chicago new music freestyle
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chicago Rapper SoloSam Releases New Single "Motorbike Freestyle"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject