Just months after he was released from jail, Chicago's own King Lil Jay has reportedly been taken back into police custody on firearms-related charges.

If you don't already know, the rapper was first arrested on January 7th, 2015 and charged with irresponsible firearm discharge – a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to three years in state jail, along with community service, probation, and/or a fine of $25K. At the time, Jay's bail was set to $400K.

Reports indicate that the recording artist's demise began with a failed drug sale ahead of his arrest, which led to a firearm fight with Filmon Rezene and others.

A confrontation ensued with the drug dealer, during which Rezene was shot. The dealer claimed self-defence, though King Lil Jay wasn't so lucky, and was convicted of murder conspiracy and having the intent to kill and hurt.

In July of 2019, the Fly Boy Gang artist was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Details about the "First Day Clout" hitmaker's most recent arrest remain sparse for now, though we do know he's been working hard on new music, even sharing a track called "The Face" earlier this month.

Other recent arrivals from King Lil Jay include "Aint None," "Pressed," and "Squad."

Rapper arrests appear to be more and more frequent in recent months. Earlier this weekend, Kodak Black was taken into custody in South Florida on felony drug charges, though he's since bonded out of Broward County Jail – read more about that here, and check out Twitter's reaction to KLJ's breech of his probation below.

