Following the unexpected murder of 34-year-old Trouble during a domestic dispute in Atlanta, Chicago's rap scene has been faced with a tragedy in the reported murder of FBG Cash, an associate of FBG Duck's.

ABC7 Chicago broke the news of a shooting early this morning (June 10), revealing that the incident occurred on the South Side around 5:32 AM. More specifically, it was in the Auburn Gresham neighbourhood's 1600 block of West 81st street.

"A man and a woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached," authorities explained, adding that an unknown offender got out and opened fire on the people inside.

While ABC7's report didn't outright declare Cash as the male victim, it did list him as a 31-year-old who "sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body." After being transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.





The woman with him is a 29-year-old who sustained her own gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back; she was rushed to the same treatment facility and remains in serious condition.

According to police reports, the offender got back into the sedan and fled the scene heading westbound. At this time, no one has been taken into custody, though two detectives are investigating.

While some Twitter users were shocked to hear the tragic news of FBG Cash's alleged passing, others were less surprised due to his recent dissing streak – check out tributes and reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Chicago South Side shooting. RIP.

