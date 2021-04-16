Authorities have now released body camera footage of the deadly Chicago shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo that occurred during the early morning hours of March 29th. The disturbing video shows 34-year-old Chicago police officer Eric Stillman chasing Adam down a dark alley and firing a single shot into his chest after telling Adam to show him his hands.

According to police, the body camera video shows a gun in Toledo’s right hand before the shot is fired. The video, however, appears to show Adam empty-handed, surrendering. The police claim that, between the time that the gun is visible in Toledo's hand, to the time the officer fired his shot, was only eight tenths of a second. In this time, the

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the video “difficult to watch.” Lightfoot held a press conference on Thursday, stating, "I’ve seen no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police." The Chicago Police Department refused to answer any questions regarding the shooting.

According to Toledo’s family attorney Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, Adam did not have a gun at the time he was shot. "In that slo-mo version (of one of the videos), whatever he had in his, in his hand, whether it was a gun or something else, there was something in his hand, he approaches the fence, he lets it go, he turns around, and he's shot. It could be a gun,” Weiss-Ortiz continues. “I'm not going to deny that, that it could be a gun, but I can't tell you with 100% certainty, until I have that video forensically analyzed and enhanced. But it is not relevant, because he tossed the gun. If he had a gun, he tossed it."



Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Union lawyer Timothy Grace says that the officer had no other option. "The juvenile had a handgun in his right hand, given verbal direction, told to drop and stop and to adhere to the police officer's valid, lawful orders and the juvenile begins to turn. At that point (the officer) has no cover, no concealment, he's left with no other option."

As for why the police were chasing after this 13-year old, it was reportedly in connection to gunfire shots heard in the area. When the police arrived, they also found 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was later arrested in connection with the crime.

According to prosecutors, Toledo's right hand tested positive for gunshot residue, and a Ruger 9MM pistol was recovered near the scene. Adeena Weiss-Ortiz says that the family is currently looking into next steps in the investigation and they have not ruled out legal action against Stillman or the city of Chicago.

View the body cam footage below.

Warning: graphic footage

