Has gun violence in Chicago been so severe that it is now time to sue gangs? The city's Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes that is the next step in hopefully curving the uptick in recent years. We have reported on stories of not only rappers and their loved ones losing their lives to acts of gun violence in the Windy City, but children are finding themselves victims as they are caught in the crossfire.

During a recent press conference, Mayor Lightfoot stated that a new ordinance she is introducing on Tuesday (September 14) will "allow the city to sue gangs for the damage they inflict and seize their assets, the objects of ill-gotten gains," reports FOX 32 News.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

"What we are proposing is a tool in civil courts that gives us the opportunity to go after those gangs that are wreaking havoc and in particular, take away the profit motive from them by seizing assets that they have been able to purchase because of their violent activity in our neighborhoods," Lightfoot said.

"As a city, we are using every tool to push back against the gangs that are leaving a trail of blood, death, and misery in their wake," said Lightfoot. The controversial move has been criticized by the public, but it has been something that other areas have implemented. Results have varied, but it is just the latest idea to help curb the rising gun violence in Chicago.

Watch a report about this below to see Lightfoot speak about the ordinance and let us know if you think something like this will ever work.

[via]