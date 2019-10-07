The Chicago Bulls are bringing back black pinstriped uniforms this season, inspired by the iconic jerseys worn by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and others during the '90s.

According to NBA.com, the Bulls will wear the uniform during select games starting in the 2019-20 season, as well as in the next couple of seasons.

"The new black uniform features embossed vertical pinstripes, creating a sophisticated, yet stealth look with iconic detailing of the jersey rib, short waistband, and side panels featuring the Bulls' primary red color. As a nod to the history of franchise success, six stars in the form of the Chicago flag were also added to the belt buckle."

The uniforms will make their on-court debut on October 28, as the Bulls head to Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Knicks. The team has also announced six "Statement Edition Nights" for each home game when the pinstriped uniforms will be worn, starting with their November 22 showdown against former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Other "Statement Edition Nights" include:

Dec. 6 vs. the Golden State Warriors

Jan. 10 vs. the Indiana Pacers

Feb. 22 vs. the Phoenix Suns

March 6 vs. the Indiana Pacers