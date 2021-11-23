It has been a very difficult season for the Chicago Bears, who have been terrible on offense. They can't seem to figure out their quarterback situation and at a record of 3-7, it has gotten to the point where fans are starting to give up home. Head coach Matt Nagy has been the subject of a ton of scrutiny as of late, and many are calling for him to be fired. This is only being exacerbated by the fact that the Bears play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and a loss to them would be beyond embarrassing.

With that being said, sports fans in Chicago are taking every opportunity to slander Nagy, regardless of where they are. For instance, the coach attended a high school football game recently, and the fans began heckling him, demanding that he get fired. It was so bad that the school had to issue an apology.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last night was arguably worse, as fans at a Chicago Bulls game started a "Fire Nagy" chant that echoed all the way throughout the arena. The Bulls were getting blown out by over 30 points to the Pacers, and fans became so bored that they turned their energy over to the Bears' struggling head coach. It's yet another example of how Chicago sports fans have completely fallen out of favor with a coach who was supposed to take the team to the promised land.

If the Bears do lose to the Lions, it is likely that Nagy will be fired. Whether or not that's what happens though, truly remains to be seen. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from the football world.