Last month it became abundantly clear Khalil Mack wasn't going to report to camp unless the Oakland Raiders ponied up more cash. With one year remaining on his contract, essentially a 5th year option. If Mack's holdout drags into the 2nd week of the NFL preseason, his fine will increase to $1.6 million for not fulfilling his contractual obligations.

Neither side has spoken about a potential long term contract since February, when there was yet optimism in the air. But after committing to Derek Carr and offensive lineman Gabe Johnson, there might not be enough cap space to cater to Khalil's demands. The defensive end envisions himself getting paid at the league's max, a $20 million per season club normally reserved for franchise quarterbacks.

Based on their findings, Oddshark has named Packers and Bears as the odds-on favorites to land Khalil Mack in a trade of roster players or picks. Khalil's hardline approach obsfucates his true intentions, apart from his desire to be compensated like a franchise talent. Back in November, Khalil did express a desire to see out his career in Oakland, but that was before contract talks broke down. With ever passing day, the likelihood of Khalil Mack remaining on the books, gets smaller. The Oakland Raiders have stated, they have no intention of dealing him.