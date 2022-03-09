Chevy Woods Takes It To The D On "Detroit"

The Taylor Gang flag is waving high these days, and it appears that Chevy Woods could be arriving with some new heat in the near future. In 2021, he blessed fans with the release of No Mask before unveiling a slew of singles through the summer. However, 2022 is already looking quite productive on his end. He came through with "Perfect Sex No Percocets" at the top of February, and a month later, he slid through with a brand new banger as its follow-up.

The Pittsburgh rapper is leaping towards the blistering sounds of the midwest on his latest single, "Detroit." His sharp delivery cuts through the icy production with braggadocious bars that reflect on his days from the trap to establishing his career as an MC.

Quotable Lyrics

2020 vision, let me see just what it look like

He got rocked to sleep by some pussy, that's a good night

Keep the ones comin', show me that you worth somethin'

If he told we ain't family, put that on my first cousin